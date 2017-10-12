These suspects in a Denver crime ring are still on the loose

Brian Finley (top left), Andrew Griffith (top middle), Ashton Lane (top right), Malaina Luby (bottom left) and Breonna Gilbert (bottom right) and still wanted for their alleged role in an organized crime ring. (Photo: DPD/KUSA)

KUSA - The Denver Police Department released photos of five people still on the loose after a grand jury handed down an indictment against an organized crime ring prosecutors say were part of what they referred to as a "family" called the Gutter Punk Crew.

The alleged crime spree spanned 21 months from November 2015 to July 2017, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors claim the group stole 37 cars worth more than $600,000 and often left them totaled or riddled with graffiti.

Nineteen people were indicted and they face 99 counts between them, ranging from organized crime to car theft to burglary.

PREVIOUS STORY: DA: Car theft ring operating out of downtown Denver broken up

Of those 19, five remain on the loose. They have been identified as:

-Breonna Gilbert, 25

-Andre Griffith, 46

-Brien Finley, 27

-Ashton Lane, 19

Malaina Luby, 22

The ring leaders, identified as Pablo "Uno" Bleacher, Noah "Ocean" Ferris, Jordan "Ash" Goetsch, Joey "OD" Ingram and Michael "Tex" Rodgers, are already in custody.

The DA says at least 90 people in the Denver metro area have been identified as victims in their crimes.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app is immediately available as a free download on the App Store for Apple devices, on Google Play for Android devices and on the BlackBerry App World for select BlackBerry devices. To learn more about Crime Stoppers visit the website at http://metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.

