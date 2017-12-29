They were supposed to be taking care of vulnerable patients. Now, they're charged in their deaths

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

KUSA - The Colorado Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that it intends to prosecute two cases involving the death of vulnerable people whose families had entrusted their lives to long-term care facilities.

One of the victims drowned in a bathtub while no one was watching. The other collapsed in a rock bed in hot summer temperatures and wasn’t found for more than an hour.

In each case, the AG Cynthia Coffman says the victim should have been watched more closely.

One of the cases involves the death of Buddhi Rai, a resident at a community group home called Secret House in Wheat Ridge. The AG’s Office says he had frequent seizures and a tendency to take out his gastronomy tube – meaning staff was supposed to keep an eye on him at all times when he was awake, and every 15 minutes while he was sleeping.

He was not supposed to go to the bathroom alone, but the AG says on Nov. 20, 2014, he did just that. Ten minutes later, he was found lying in the bathtub on his side, with his nose and mouth underwater. Rai was pronounced dead.

The coroner found that he drowned – and may have had a seizure before he died.

Friday, Coffman announced that Victoria Pletting, 60, and Joanita Serwadda, 52, who worked at the group home, would face charges in Rai’s death more than three years later.

Pletting has been charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide of an at-risk adult. Serwadda has been charged with criminally negligent homicide of an at-risk adult.

Charges were also filed in a second incident involving the death of 94-year-old Mary Gatewood, a woman with advanced dementia who was living in the Ashley Manor Assisted Living Facility.

According to the AG’s Office, staff at the facility were supposed to conduct headcounts every 15 minutes. However, on June 15, 2016, they didn’t check on Gatewood for more than three hours, according to surveillance video.

Prosecutors say Gatewood fell and landed in a rock bed outside the facility, and was laying outside for nearly an hour and a half before she was found, but it was too late.

Temperatures were in the 90s that day, and the coroner said heat stress contributed to her death.

Prosecutors allege that Deidre Lopez, 32, Roxanne Ousley, 36, and Jasmine Salgado, 22, were supposed to be conducting the headcounts that day.

Lopez has been arrested, according to the AG’S Office, but Ousley and Salgado are still on the run.

Lopez is charged with criminally negligent homicide of an at-risk adult and attempting to influence a public servant.

Ousley is charged with criminally negligent homicide of an at-risk adult and tampering with physical evidence. Salgado has been charged with criminally negligent homicide of an at-risk adult.

