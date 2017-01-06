Thief pockets pricey fossil from Fort Collins rock shop

Fort Collins police are asking for the public's help in finding a thief who stole a fossil valued at more than $2,000 from an Old Town Fort Collins shop. (Photo: Courtesy Fort Collins Police Services)

Someone in Fort Collins might have received a twice-stuffed stocking stuffer of Prehistoric proportions.

And now police are getting involved.

A thief snagged the pricey ammonite rock, valued at more than $2,000, from a shelf at Nature's Own in Old Town Fort Collins the day after Christmas, said Kate Kimble, police spokeswoman. Surveillance video shows the suspect sporting a beanie and winter coat while nervously looking around shortly before 7 p.m. Dec. 26.

After a cautious glance left and right — and apparently missing the surveillance camera staring right at him — the suspect reaches to the top shelf and grabs a fossil the size of a dinner plate. Holding it at his side, he takes a few strides, opens his coat, stretches out his waistband and stuffs the fossil down the front of his trousers.

Read more from our partners at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2iNWtUJ

(Copyright © 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan, All Rights Reserved)