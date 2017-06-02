Thief slams minivan into liquor store, steals about 5 bottles of booze

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

LAKEWOOD - Someone slammed a silver minivan into a liquor store early Friday morning and broke through the front door and windows before taking off with four or five bottles of booze.

Lakewood Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the store at 1530 Kipling Street, the suspect was gone.

A review of surveillance video showed he was driving a silver Chrysler minivan.

Lakewood Police did not have a detailed description of the suspect other than that he’s a 5’5” Hispanic man who was possibly wearing a purple sweatshirt.

It’s unclear if other people were involved.

The minivan was last seen headed northbound on Kipling.



