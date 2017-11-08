KUSA
Close

Thornton PD investigating double shooting

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 2:08 PM. MST November 08, 2017

Police in Thornton are investigating after two people were shot and taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 88th Avenue and Grant Street, Thornton police said in a tweet

Both of the victims are of adult age and expected to survive. 

There’s no word yet if a suspect is in custody.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue to investigate

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories