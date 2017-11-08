Thornton PD investigating double shooting

Shooting location (Photo: Google Maps)

Police in Thornton are investigating after two people were shot and taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 88th Avenue and Grant Street, Thornton police said in a tweet.

Both of the victims are of adult age and expected to survive.

There’s no word yet if a suspect is in custody.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue to investigate

