Threat prompts extra security at Platte Valley HS

KUSA - There will be increased law enforcement presence at Platte Valley High School Thursday in wake of a threat made by a student the day before.

That’s according to a statement from Platte Valley School District Superintendent E. Glenn McClain, who says “whatever the threat was, has been addressed and neutralized.”

McClain says the school has been in contact with the student and his family, and is working with police to launch an investigation.

He did not say what punishment the student could receive, or what the nature of the threat was.

“We are having school and planning on a normal safe day,” McClain wrote.

Platte Valley High School is located at 901 Kambell Street in Kersey, a town of just over 1,500 off US 34 east of Greeley.



