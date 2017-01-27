Threats to 'blow up' refugees investigated in Aurora

Someone left two threatening notes at the Mago House along East Colfax -- a place that provides services to refugees in Aurora.

Aurora police Sgt. Chris Amsler said an employee arriving for work Thursday morning at Mango House found two notes with threats. He wouldn't disclose their contents but images provided by the center show two printed notes that each said "Were gonna blow up all of you refugees!"

Amsler said the FBI is helping police investigate.

There was no damage to the center, which offers medical and dental care and English and citizenship classes to people from various countries.

