Threats to 'blow up' refugees investigated in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating threatening messages left at a suburban Denver center that helps refugees.
Aurora police Sgt. Chris Amsler said an employee arriving for work Thursday morning at Mango House found two notes with threats. He wouldn't disclose their contents but images provided by the center show two printed notes that each said "Were gonna blow up all of you refugees!"
Amsler said the FBI is helping police investigate.
PREVIOUS STORY: Notes threaten refugees at Mango House
There was no damage to the center, which offers medical and dental care and English and citizenship classes to people from various countries.
