Three injured in home invasion robbery

LARIMER COUNTY - Three people were injured in a home invasion robbery in the Pinewood Springs area.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called out to Estes Park Medical Center at around 12:50 a.m. Sunday to meet the victim of a robbery. They found that he had suffered facial injuries and stab wounds to his lower legs. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The man told deputies he and his family were in their home when there was a knock at the door. When he answered, four people forced their way in. They then assaulted him and two others. Those two suffered minor injuries. The suspects then took some valuables and left.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says it does not believe there is any threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Investigator Chris Melvin at (970) 498-5163 or Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868. Crimestoppers callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

© 2018 KUSA-TV