Three sentenced in Northern Colorado meth case

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Three people have been sentenced to decades in prison in connection with a 2014 investigation into methamphetamine distribution in Larimer County.

The felony crimes resulted in Gerald Moore being sentenced to 96 years, Darrick Heimann sentenced to 64 years and Darren Heimann to 48 years, according to a news release from the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force.

When the task force served five separate search warrants in 2014, they found more than 12 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills, a firearm and nearly $9,000 in cash.

The original search warrants in the case were served in Fort Collins, Longmont, Lakewood and Arvada, and the investigation centered on a distribution operation based on East Vine Drive in Fort Collins. Nine people were ultimately arrested, including individuals tied to drug suppliers in Sinaloa, Mexico.

