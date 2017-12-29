Traffic stop of seemingly drunk man nets 33.8 grams of meth, cash

Antonio Rodriguez (Photo: Courtesy Weld County DA'S Office)

KUSA - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after Greeley Police found 33.8 grams of meth in his car and $1,600 in cash during what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop.

Antonio Rodriguez, 65, was arrested on June 15 after he was pulled over in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue in Greeley.

Prosecutors say in addition to the cash and drugs, police also found an empty beer can in his car – and said Rodriguez was acting like he was drunk.

What police found in his car indicated that he was likely dealing meth, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

Rodriguez was a habitual offender -- prompting a longer sentence, according to the DA.

