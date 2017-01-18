Training offered on spotting counterfeit cash

JEFFERSON COUNTY - An uptick in the use of fake money throughout the metro area is prompting the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to put on a training designed to educate business owners and employees on the issue.

The agency has seen a significant increase in fraud investigations involving fake money over the last few months.

The same issue has plagued a number of businesses in Denver recently.

The free training will give local businesses tips on how to identify counterfeit money and report fraud. It’ll be held Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at JeffCo’s South Precinct, 11139 Bradford Road in Littleton.

Those interested in the training can RSVP by calling Kat Graham at 720-497-7231.

Idaho Springs will offer a training of their own on Tuesday, January 24 at 9 a.m.

That class will be held at City Hall and is sponsored by the Idaho Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Idaho Spring Police Department. The training is open to the public.

