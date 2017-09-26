Trial begins for accused Berthoud teen killer

Tanner Flores (Photo: Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Tanner Flores, now 19, is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Ashley Doolittle in Larimer County last June before driving her body to a small town on the Western Slope.

His scheduled 10-day trial begins Sept. 25 with jury selection.

Flores has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and a violent crime sentence enhancer. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus additional years for the kidnapping charge.

Because this trial has garnered a lot of interest from the community and marks the most high-profile incident of alleged teenage dating violence in recent years, we'll bring you daily updates as the trail progresses.

What you can expect from us:

-Updates from each day of the trial, including witnesses and evidence presented. Keep coming back to this story for the latest updates.

-In-depth reporting from major moments in the trial.

-Facebook Live videos outside the courthouse at the end of each day, summarizing what happened in court.

