Trial begins for fatal shooting of man who fed squirrels

BOULDER, COLO. (AP) - A trial has begun in the case of a Colorado man accused of shooting his neighbor over a dispute about feeding the local squirrels.



The Daily Camera reports the trial began Monday. A Boulder County jury will be tasked with determining if the shooting was an attempted murder by 60-year-old Jon Barbour or an act of self-defense.



Barbour is facing one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.



Deputy District Attorney Karen Peters said Barbour began to feed peanuts to squirrels a year before the May 2016 shooting because it was his way of reconnecting with his deceased parents. Peters says some residents objected to the feeding because children were allergic to peanuts.



The trial is expected to last one week.



