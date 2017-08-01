Trial begins for Loveland UFO enthusiast in child pornography case

The Larimer County Justice Center. (Photo: Coloradoan archives)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Loveland man who has gained national notoriety for his accounts of purported alien abductions.

Stanley Tiger Romanek, 54, is charged with two felonies of sexual exploitation of a child for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Romanek was arrested in February 2014 after the conclusion of a long-term investigation into online sharing and possession of child pornography. The investigation was first initiated by the Department of Homeland Security and was then continued by the Loveland Police Department and the Northern Colorado Regional Forensics Laboratory.

Police executed a search warrant at Romanek's home in April 2013 in the 3900 block of Ash Avenue, where computers were seized. The investigator located more than 300 images as well as video files depicting child pornography from a laptop that was found inside Romanek's home office closet, arrest documents show.

