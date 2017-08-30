Trio of suspects sought after violent robbery at a Chaffee Park Family Dollar

Can you help solve these crimes? (Photo: Denver Metro Crime Stoppers)

Three people are wanted in connection with a violent robbery at a Chaffee Park Family Dollar back on August 26 and if you can help police you may earn up to $2,000.

Denver Police said that a man and two women went into the Family Dollar around 5 p.m. back on Saturday and stole items from the store. While fleeing in a red Honda Civic, they ran down an employee of the store.

The trio is wanted for aggravated robbery, Denver PD said.

The man is said to be Hispanic and in his 60s, with gray and black hair, sporting a goatee and was last seen wearing a blue shirt.

One woman was believed to Hispanic and in her 30s with dark hair.

The other woman is also thought to be Hispanic, heavy set, last seen wearing a white floral shirt with pink and purple flowers.

If you know anything about the crime, please call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. You can also text 274637 (CRIMES) with the header DMCS and then write up your message.

You may remain anonymous be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

