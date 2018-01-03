Trio steals $600 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, crashes car during getaway

(Photo: LOUISVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT)

KUSA - Three suspects are wanted after police say they stole upwards of $600 of merchandise from a Kohl's in Louisville on Tuesday.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the store on Dillion Road.

When security tried to stop the trio, police say they took off in a vehicle and didn't stop for officers.

Police didn't chase the suspects, but shortly after found their car crashed and abandoned near Highway 36 and the Davidson Mesa Overlook.

The three suspects then fled the area on foot and are still wanted.

No motorists or pedestrians were injured.

Anyone with information about the suspects are urged to call Corporal Trujillo at 303-335-4684 or call Northern Colorado CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

