Troopers find 47 stolen IDs, 81 credit cards and pot in bust on Nebraska interstate

NORTH PLATTE - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three men on various charges after stolen identification cards, credit cards, and social security cards were found in their car along with a stolen handgun.

Nebraska State Patrol said in a press release Monday that troopers had pulled over a black SUV on Interstate 80 for speeding near North Platte on Sunday afternoon.

Once the vehicle was pulled over, troopers reported a smell of marijuana and searched the car.

They discovered a stolen handgun, 47 stolen identification cards, 81 stolen credit cards, six Social Security cards and various other forms of identification, according to the news release.

Juan Carlos Souza, 25, Montague Rojon Jackson, 19, and Brandon Tavaris Davis, 32, all of Florida, were booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Stolen IDs, and other charges.

