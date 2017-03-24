Truck driver accused of driving through gate

KUSA - A truck driver who authorities say intentionally drove through a road closure gate was arrested Friday morning.
Witnesses say the driver used the big rig as a battering ram to break through the gate to eastbound I-70 from E-470.
Colorado State Patrol called it an intentional act to open a closed interstate.
The charges the driver faces are misdemeanor in nature.
This will get you a little time in jail. An intentional act to open a closed Interstate. pic.twitter.com/0d9QSgrteJ— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) March 24, 2017
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs