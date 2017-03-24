KUSA
Truck driver accused of driving through gate

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 2:31 PM. MDT March 24, 2017

KUSA - A truck driver who authorities say intentionally drove through a road closure gate was arrested Friday morning.   

Witnesses say the driver used the big rig as a battering ram to break through the gate to eastbound I-70 from E-470. 

Colorado State Patrol called it an intentional act to open a closed interstate.

The charges the driver faces are misdemeanor in nature.

