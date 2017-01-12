Two arrested in Lakewood stabbing death

Lawrence Angelo Arellano (right) Charles Joseph Martinez (left) (Photo: Lakewood Police)

KUSA - The men police say are responsible for stabbing a man to death in Lakewood have been arrested.

Charles Joseph Martinez, 32, and Lawrence Angelo Arellano, 48, have been booked into the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

According to police, an altercation on Jan. 4 started outside of the 7-Eleven near West Mississippi Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard.

It's unclear how the victim, James Michael Miller, knew the suspects who are accused of stabbing him. After the stabbing, he stumbled into the store and collapsed. He later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lakewood Police at 303-987-7111.

(© 2017 KUSA)