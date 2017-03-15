Two injured in shooting on Leetsdale Drive

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - Police are investigating a shooting on Leetsdale Drive that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened on Leetsdale near Jersey Street during the afternoon rush hour. The victims suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to Denver Police.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but Leetsdale is closed in both directions from Exposition to Holly. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Alert: DPD investigating shooting Leetsdale/Jersey. 2 victims to hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries. Addt'l info as avail. pic.twitter.com/CB0Xc77oNZ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 15, 2017

