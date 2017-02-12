Two men injured after shooting, possible attempted burglary

KUSA - Police responded to a double shooting in Denver on Sunday night that sent two men to the hospital.
It happened near the intersection of Sheridan Blvd. and Alameda Ave. just before 8 p.m.
Details are extremely limited at this time, but police say it might have been an attempted burglary.
The victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.
There's no word yet on a possible suspect information.
Scene near the 500 blk of S. Sheridan. @DenverPolice says it appears there was an attempted burglary. Two men sent to the hospital. #9news pic.twitter.com/WGbwrBwwLD— Ama Arthur-Asmah (@Ama_A_Asmah) February 13, 2017
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs