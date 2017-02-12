Two men injured after shooting, possible attempted burglary

(Photo: Ama Arthur-Asmah, KUSA)

KUSA - Police responded to a double shooting in Denver on Sunday night that sent two men to the hospital.

It happened near the intersection of Sheridan Blvd. and Alameda Ave. just before 8 p.m.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but police say it might have been an attempted burglary.

The victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.

There's no word yet on a possible suspect information.

Scene near the 500 blk of S. Sheridan. @DenverPolice says it appears there was an attempted burglary. Two men sent to the hospital.

