Two murder charges for man accused of killing 62-year-old

KUSA - A man now faces two counts of first-degree murder after the body of a 62-year-old was found in a remote campground in Gilpin County in last year.

Jeffrey Maynard, 26, is accused of killing John Cumby Jr. and leaving his body in a wooded area last September.

On Sept. 11, 2017, Maynard was arrested after a traffic stop in Idaho while driving Cumby's van. According to the arrest affidavit, deputies in Ada County found several of Cumby's belongings -- including his wallet -- in the van.

Two days after the traffic stop, several law enforcement agencies found Cumby's remains in a camping area in Rollinsville. An autopsy revealed he had been strangled.

An investigator said it does not appear Maynard and Cumby knew each other before the killings.

Through the course of their investigation, deputies spoke with Cumby’s family and learned he had not been heard from since August 20 and was overdue to return home to Rock Falls, Illinois.

It's unclear what the motive in the killing is.

In addition to the murder charges, Maynard was charged on Dec. 29 with aggravated robbery, two counts of identity theft, motor vehicle theft, theft and one count of violent crime.

Maynard is due back in court in Gilpin County on Wednesday afternoon.

