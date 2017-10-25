Two people in custody after chase

Photo: file

DENVER - Two people have been taken into custody following a chase in Northeast Denver Wednesday night.

Denver Police say they chased the suspects both by car and by foot before they were arrested near the intersection of Yuba Way and Randolph Place near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal in Denver.

#Alert: Police presence in area of Yuba Way/Randolph Pl following vehicle & foot pursuit w/ 2 parties detained. Additional info as avail. pic.twitter.com/7aT7VwZ7Qc — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 26, 2017

They say to expect police presence in the area.

There was no information as to what led up to the chase or what charges the suspects may face.

