Pro cyclist suspected of shooting gun while riding after a 'bad day'

ASPEN, CO - AUGUST 18: Danny Summerhill of the United States riding for UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling takes the podium after being awarded the most aggressive ridder's jersey in stage one of the 2014 USA Pro Challenge on August 18, 2014. (Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, COLO. - A Jefferson County cyclist is suspected of shooting a gun while riding his bike to supposedly vent after what had been a "bad day."

The arrest report said that a woman had just gotten home from work at around 3:20 p.m. on February 22 when she heard three loud “pops” from the street. She went outside and saw a man riding his bike down South Deer Creek Road. She saw him fire two more shots into a hillside across the street as he rode his bike.

There were homes on both sides of the road as well as one above the hillside, police noted.

The woman’s husband followed the cyclist and was the one to make the report of shots fired to the sheriff's office. The man confronted the cyclist, who first denied shooting but then said he that had been venting after a bad day.

The husband had taken video of the cyclist, and burned a copy to CD that he gave to the sheriff’s office after he made a report about the shooting.

The cyclist was wearing clothing with “UHC” stamped across his chest, back and the seat of his shorts. Later the husband and wife looked up the profiles on the United Healthcare Pro Cycling team's website and identified the shooter they’d seen as Daniel Summerhill.

FORT COLLINS, CO - AUGUST 22: Daniel Summerhill riding for UnitedHealthcare goes to the medical car for attention after he crashed on the descent of Rist Canyon during stage six of the 2015 USA Pro Challenge Loveland to Fort Collins. (Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

An officer met with Summerhill, who said he had been riding his bike in Deer Creek Canyon for five hours and had needed to let loose before he returned to his vehicle.

Summerhill said to the officer that he had not been on his bike while he was shooting, and that he had no idea the area was residential and that he was therefore not allowed to shoot there. He said he did not know he was breaking any laws and had not meant to cause trouble.

The arrest report noted that the distance between the three shell casings found, about 50 yards, supports the husband and wife’s account that he was shooting while riding.

Summerhill has been issued a summons for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 01: Daniel Summerhill of Team United Healthcare chase the motorbike during the Cadel Evans Ocean Road Race on February 1, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

