Unidentified body found in Boulder County

WARD - The body of an deceased man was found Sunday morning in a wooded area by Lefthand Canyon Drive, near Ward in Boulder County, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The identity of the person has not yet been determined.

The body was first discovered by a hiker Saturday afternoon, who reported it to authorities. Boulder County Sheriff's Office searched the reported area, but could not find anyone before dark. Sunday morning, the Sheriff's Office, with help from other local agencies, were able to find the unidentified body.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will complete an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

