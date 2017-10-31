Suspect in fatal Utah shooting wanted in Golden homicide

KUSA - A 24-year-old man who Salt Lake City police say is wanted for shooting and killing an international student near the University of Utah Monday night is also wanted for a homicide that occurred in Golden, Colorado.

The man, identified as Austin Boutain, is considered armed and dangerous, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Classes were canceled at the University of Utah Tuesday as the community grappled with the violent incident, which happened just after Boutain’s wife called police and told them he assaulted her.

Campus police said during a news conference Tuesday morning that they believe Boutain and his wife Kathleen were camping in a nearby canyon. A rifle was found at the camp, but it's unclear if this is the weapon connected to Monday night's shooting.

Golden Police investigators are flying to Utah to interview Kathleen Boutain, who is wanted in connection to a homicide that Utah police said happened within the past “three to five days” in Colorado.

In a news release, Golden Police said they found the victim in this crime early Tuesday morning after receiving a tip from Salt Lake City Police following Monday's shooting.

When they arrived at a trailer in the Clear Creek RV Park at 1401 10th St. in Golden, they found a 63-year-old white man inside who had died. Their preliminary investigation indicates he had been dead for a few days and are investigating his passing as suspicious.

The victim has not been identified by name, but Golden Police said in the news release the green 2000 Ford pickup truck Utah authorities believe Boutain fled in was registered to him. He was living in the trailer on a short-term lease.

Kathleen Boutain is a person of interest in a homicide that occurred in Golden. (Photo: Courtesy Golden PD)

In Utah, shots were fired at 9 p.m. Monday when police say Boutain attempted to carjack a student from China in the foothills near the University of Utah.

The fatal shooting prompted a manhunt involving a few hundred officers, local NBC affiliate KSL reports. The investigators scoured the heavy brush in the area for Boutain, but found no trace of him.

During the news conference, Salt Lake City Police said they don’t believe the pickup is associated with Boutain any longer, but is still somewhere in Salt Lake City.

Boutain is described as a white man who at the time of Monday night’s shooting, was wearing black clothes and a beanie hat.

He has a tattoo on his face with a cross and a teardrop.

Officers are scouring the canyon where Boutain and his wife were staying for the 24-year-old. Snipers are providing protection above the search.

