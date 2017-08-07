Used car dealer accused of sex assault now charged in organized crime scheme

Noman Boroumand, who has already been accused in a sexual assault and human trafficking case, now faces 166 more counts against him involving defrauding banks and pocketing money customers had paid for service warranties. (Photo: Courtesy Weld County District Attorney's Office)

GREELEY - A used car dealer who has already been indicted on 36 counts for human trafficking, sexual assault, stalking and kidnapping now faces 166 new charges in an organized crime scheme that involved duping several of banks out of millions of dollars and selling fake vehicle service contracts to customers.

Noman Boroumand used to own 1st Choice Motors in Greeley. The state closed the dealership back in May, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

Boroumand is already in a legal battle involving what DA Michael Rourke says are some of the worst allegations of sexual assault he’s ever seen (the 45-year-old’s defense team, meanwhile, called it a “sham investigation” when they appeared in court in June).

His bond is both cases has now been raised $4.5 million, according to prosecutors.

PREVIOUS STORY: Greeley used car dealers indicted for sexual assault, human trafficking

He was charged Friday with the latest counts, which include violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, theft, forgery, tax evasion, filing a false tax return and computer crimes.

Prosecutors say in his largest scam, Boroumand falsified sales to numerous Greeley banks and paid what’s known as a “straw man” for his or her personal information and would use it to apply for a loan and pocket the money.

He persuaded the so-called straw men to take part in his scam by telling them their credit scores would rise and giving them money, according to an arrest affidavit.

Boroumand is also accused of pocketing the money customers gave him for vehicle service contracts – something that came to light when buyers tried to submit a claim.

In addition, prosecutors say Boroumand paid his employees to help take part in the scams, forged documents and didn’t accurately report his taxes.

Boroumand is slated to appear in court again on Aug. 22.



© 2017 KUSA-TV