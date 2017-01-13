Vehicle hits mobile home with 79-year-old woman inside

(Photo: Google Maps)

WESTMINSTER - A 79-year-old woman is not injured after a vehicle that sped away from a Federal Heights bar early Friday morning slammed into her nearby mobile home.

The incident started when Federal Heights Police responded to a shots fired call just before 2 a.m. at the VIP Lounge at 8980 Federal Boulevard.

Police say when officers arrived, they saw several vehicles speed away from the parking lot – including the one that later hit the mobile home.

Some of those vehicles were involved in “minor collisions” as they were leaving, officers say.

Five people were detained and questioned, according to Federal Heights Police, and each of them are now in custody on various charges ranging from disorderly conduct to drug possession.

It’s not confirmed that they ever fired any shots or had weapons, though two shell casings were found in the parking lot.

There were three people inside the car that hit the mobile home. The driver ran away and has not yet been apprehended.

The two passengers were taken into custody.

The 79-year-old woman was shaken up, according to Federal Heights Police, and is staying with family.

What led up to the initial disturbance is unknown.

(© 2017 KUSA)