'Very intoxicated' woman steals, wrecks her Uber driver's car

KUSA - A Broomfield woman faces charges after deputies say she drunkenly stole her Uber driver's car and heavily damaged it.

Deputies say around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Meagan Osgood, 25, arrived in an Uber to the 700 block of Glenn Ridge Drive in Fort Collins.

The Uber driver told authorities it was then that Osgood started fighting with the other passengers in the car and refused to leave the vehicle.

The driver then got out of the car and tried to break up the fight. That's when Osgood allegedly locked the car doors and drove through a yard striking a retaining wall, a tree, and landscaping.

The Uber driver says he had to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit himself.

Officers later found the car with heavy front end damage at College Avenue and Myrtle Street -- about 7 miles away.

After stopping the car, deputies say Osgood ignored numerous commands and they were forced to use used Pepperball, a pepper spray projectile, multiple times to get her to comply before she was arrested.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and later booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Osgood is charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony menacing, criminal mischief, DUI, obstructing peace officer and resisting arrest.

