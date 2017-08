Shooting scene. (Photo: Andrew Sorensen‏, KUSA)

DENVER - One person was killed after an overnight shooting in Denver.

Denver police say it happened near East Lowry Boulevard and Alton Way shortly before 3 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died, police said.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, or if anyone was arrested in connection to it.

Police will now conduct a death investigation.

© 2017 KUSA-TV