Victim exchanges gunfire with car thieves

NORTHGLENN - Police are looking for suspects after a victim exchanged gunfire with three men who appeared to be breaking into a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The car break-in was first reported at around 12:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Dean Drive.

Police say when three men in dark clothing appeared to be breaking into a vehicle, the victim confronted them.

The suspects fired shots, prompting the victim to fire back.

Several rounds hit the victim’s home, but no one was hurt.

Police say the three suspects ran away. They did not have a detailed description of what they looked like, or where they may be headed.

Anyone with information about their incident is asked to call Northglenn Police at 303-450-8856.

Northglenn Police said they aren't releasing information about whether the victim had a concealed carry permit.

