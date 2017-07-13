Victim's family wants help from the public
Just two days ago, their brother was killed and they are still dealing with the shock and grief that follows. Denver Police are looking for the man who killed 54-year-old Michael Lanford in the area of 40th and Shoshone on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.
KUSA 4:16 PM. MDT July 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Man bumped into on Boulder path, realizes he was stabbedJul 13, 2017, 2:07 p.m.
-
All lanes of I-70 reopen after RV fire near EvergreenJul 13, 2017, 1:20 p.m.
-
CDOT auditor charges more than $20K to state credit…Jul 13, 2017, 11:52 a.m.