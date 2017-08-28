Victim who told police he was stabbed due to 'Neo Nazi' haircut was lying, police say

26-year-old Joshua Lee Witt. (Photo: Sheridan Police Department)

SHERIDAN - Sheridan Police say the man who reported he was stabbed in a fast food restaurant's parking lot due to his 'Neo Nazi' haircut made the whole thing up, and actually accidentally stabbed himself with a knife bought from a nearby sporting goods store.

Joshua Witt, 26, called police on Aug. 16 from the Steak 'n Shake at 3502 South River Point Parkway. He told officers he had been the victim of a stabbing.

Witt said he was getting out of his car when a black man in his mid-20s, wearing a green shirt and blue pants came up to him and asked, "Are you one of them Neo Nazi?" before attempting to stab him with a small knife.

While trying to defend himself, Witt said he was stabbed in the hand.

Witt had posted about the alleged 'attack' on his social media pages, claiming his haircut may have been the reason he was attacked.

After about two weeks of investigation, police said on Monday Witt now faces charges of false reporting.

26-year-old Joshua Lee Witt. (Photo: Sheridan Police Department)

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area where Witt said the attack occurred: it showed no suspect running from the scene.

What it did show, however, was Witt exiting a nearby sporting goods store after purchasing a small knife inside.

Police also tracked down the 'suspect' Witt had described to them, identifying him as a nearby transient. He was cleared of any involvement.

Sheridan Police say they re-interviewed Witt on Aug. 24, and when he learned of their new information, he admitted to accidentally cutting himself with the knife in his car.

He told police he made up the whole story about the attack.

Witt was booked and released on a summons for false reporting, which can lead to maximum penalties of one year in jail and a $2,650 fine.

© 2017 KUSA-TV