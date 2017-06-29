Video shows possible suspect in string of Longmont fires

(Photo: Courtesy Longmont Police)

LONGMONT - The man isn’t on camera for long, but Longmont Police hope a surveillance video will help them find out who was responsible for a string of arson cases in the city early Monday morning.

Six vehicles and one Dumpster were lit on fire in central Longmont early Monday morning.

Another garage fire was reported in the 200 block of Francis Street at around 1:35 a.m. Thursday – right now, investigators say they aren’t linking to blaze to Monday’s cases.

The first of Monday’s fires started in a Dumpster in an alley in the 400 block of Main Street at around 1:50 a.m.

Witnesses say a man was spotted running from the area in black clothing with a “patch.”

Next, Longmont Police say a vehicle was lit on fire in the 400 block of 6th Ave. at around 2:35 a.m. This blaze also damaged a fence and house eaves.

At 3:18 a.m., three more car fires were reported in the 100 block of Longs Peak Avenue. A witness said they saw a short black man wearing a black sweatshirt and white patch running away from the area.

The last car fire was reported in the 700 block of Baker Street at around 3:30 a.m.

During the investigation on Monday, police discovered an unreported arson to a vehicle located at Kimbark Street and 6th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Tips can also be given to Longmont Police at 303-651-8516.



