Vigil in Pueblo for woman missing since 2013

PUEBLO - Though the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling hasn’t led to an arrest – and no trace of the pregnant 21-year-old has been found – local authorities want to show that she hasn’t been forgotten.

On the four-year anniversary of her disappearance, the Pueblo Police Department and Schelling’s family will hold a vigil in the parking lot where she was last seen.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday. Police will also place purple ribbons on their department vehicles to raise awareness for the case.

Schelling disappeared the night of Feb. 4, 2013. She had driven from Denver to Pueblo to visit her boyfriend, Donthe Lucas.

One of her last texts read “Where are you? I’ve been here over an hour just waiting.”

Later that morning, Lucas took out $400 from an ATM in Schelling’s car using her card. He was also seen driving Schelling’s car – which a hooded figure later took off in. The vehicle was later found at a hospital.

Schelling’s mother, Laura Saxton, says she believes Lucas is responsible for her daughter’s disappearance.

At this point, no arrest has been made.

