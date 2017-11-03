Walmart shooting suspect due in court Friday

(Photo: Thornton Police Department)

DENVER - The man suspected of shooting and killing three people inside a Thornton Walmart on Wednesday night is expected to make his initial court appearance on Friday.

Scott Ostrem, 44, was arrested on Thursday morning near 77th and Federal Boulevard – nearly 14 hours after the shooting. He was arrested about a mile from his home and was driving a red Mitsubishi Mirage at the time.

Ostrem is accused of walking into a Walmart with a handgun and “nonchalantly” opening fire on a group of people standing near cash registers toward the front of the store.

Carlos Moreno, Victor Vasquez, and Pam Marques were killed in the shooting. The motive remains under investigation.

Detectives and police sifted through video surveillance from inside the store for hours to help get an identity on the suspect.

Ostrem’s court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m.

