Walmart shooting suspect expected to be charged Monday

Scott Ostrem, 47, is accused of shooting and killed three people inside of a Thornton Walmart. (Photo: Courtesy Thornton PD)

DENVER - The 47-year-old man accused of killing three people in a Thornton Walmart will be back in court on Monday.

Prosecutors are expected to formally file charges against Scott Ostrem in last Wednesday’s shooting.

Ostrem is accused of walking into the Walmart at 9901 Grant Street “nonchalantly” and opening fire at a group of people standing towards the front of the store.

52-year-old Pamela Marques, 66-year-old Carlos Moreno, and 26-year-old Victor Vasquez were killed in the shooting.

Ostrem was arrested the next day – nearly 14 hours after the shooting, following a short chase with officers near his home.

During his last court appearance on Friday, a judge ordered Ostrem be held without out bond on suspicion of first-degree murder.

If convicted, Otrem could face the death penalty or life in prison.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.

