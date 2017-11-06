Walmart shooting suspect charged with 6 counts of first-degree murder

DENVER - The man accused of gunning down three people inside a Thornton Walmart last week learned the charges he will face Monday afternoon in an Adams County court.

Scott Ostrem, 47, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, three counts of first-degree murder with extreme indifference and 30 counts of attempt to commit first-degree murder with extreme indifference.

Prosecutors also asked for a mandatory sentence enhancer for violent crime, which claims that Ostrem “unlawfully used or threatened to use a gun during attempted commission of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.”

Ostrem is being held without bond. He was silent during court except for answering yes or no questions from the judge.

The District Attorney’s Office asked that the records concerning the victims who are still alive be sealed during Monday’s court appearance. The defense did not dispute this request.

Ostrem is accused of “nonchalantly” walking into the Walmart at 9901 Grant Street the night of Nov. 1 and opening fire on a group of people standing near the front of the store.

Pamela Marques, 52, Carlos Moreno, 66, and Victor Vasquez, 26, were all killed.

If Ostrem is convicted of first-degree murder, he faces either a mandatory life sentence or the death penalty.

Prosecutors have not said if they’ll seek the latter sentence.

Ostrem is slated to return to court on Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

