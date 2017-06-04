Wanted man arrested after barricading himself in abandoned home

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

LARIMER COUNTY - A man wanted on multiple felony warrants was arrested Saturday night after he evaded police and barricaded himself in an abandoned home.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Corey McDougall, was first spotted at around 8:20 p.m. in a vehicle the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said was stolen in Windsor.

A deputy tried to pull him over in the area of 14th Street and Lincoln Avenue, but says McDougall evaded police. This led to a short pursuit.

McDougall got out of his car in the area of 6th Street and Madison Avenue and locked himself in an abandoned home.

He refused to listen to police or participate in negotiations – leading the joint Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and Loveland Police SWAT team to go into the home and take McDougall into custody.

He was already wanted for:

-Burglary in Weld County

-Violation of a protection order

-Possession of a schedule one and schedule two substance

-Violation of bail bond conditions

-Forgery

-Dangerous drugs

-Violating bond conditions in Loveland

-Forgery

He now faces additional charges for:

-Second-degree burglary

-Possessing a controlled substance

-1st degree introduction of contraband

-Vehicular eluding

-Felony theft

-Two counts of violating his bond

-Reckless endangerment

-Refusing to leave the premises upon request of a peace officer

