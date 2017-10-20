Warrant issued for man wanted on domestic violence charges after his ankle monitor dies

Eric Ryan Anderson mug shot. (Photo: Adams County)

ADAMS COUNTY - An Adams County man out on bond, awaiting trial on stalking, burglary, and a protection order violation in a domestic violence case now has a warrant out for his arrest.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating him.

As part of Eric Ryan Anderson's supervised release program, he wears an ankle monitor with GPS. The sheriff's office says he has allowed the battery on his device to die.

Anderson, 35, is wanted for domestic violence, violation of a protection order and an additional stalking case - separate from the case for which he's awaiting trial.

The sheriff's office says Anderson is suspected of committing these additional crimes during his release on bond.

Anderson is described as a 34-year-old white male, 6' tall, weighing 215 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anderson’s last known location was an address in the City of Thornton, according to police.

Warrants for the arrest of Anderson have been issued.

If you know Eric Ryan Anderson’s whereabouts or see him or someone matching his description; please call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535.

