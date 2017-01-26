Body camera video from a Fort Worth mother and her teen daughter's arrest. (YouTube)

The body camera video from the arrest of a Fort Worth woman and her teen daughter that went viral last month has been uploaded to YouTube.

Shaun King, senior justice writer for the New York Daily News and a leading voice in Black Lives Matter, posted the video Thursday with the caption:

"IMPORTANT. For the very first time you are seeing the body cam video of Officer William Martin of the Fort Worth Police Department grossly harassing then brutally assaulting a mother and her family after SHE called the police on a white man in the neighborhood who choked her 7 year old son."

Warning: The video may contain graphic language. Go here if you can't see the player below.

Back in December, cell phone video of the arrests of Jacqueline Craig and her teen daughters spread online. The video sparked outrage throughout the community. Several protested and demanded that the officer involved be fired.

While Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald admitted Officer Martin was "rude" and should have focused on the fact that a child was choked, an investigation led to Martin being suspended for 10 days without pay.

He went back to work this week.

King says the video reveals several factors about the arrests, including the fact that the neighbor admitted to choking the boy, but wasn't arrested. King also says the video shows Officer Martin kicking Craig's 15-year-old daughter while arresting her, and contradicts what he said happened while he was interviewed by police.

King also mentions that Officer Martin was previously investigated for excessive force.

The Fort Worth Police Department says it's aware of the leaked video and is looking into it.

(© 2017 WFAA)