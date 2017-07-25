Weld County deputy accused of ongoing child abuse

(Photo: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

KUSA - A deputy with the Weld County Sheriff's Office has been placed on unpaid leave after accusations of ongoing child abuse arose last week.

Derek Kinch, 32, was arrested Tuesday on charges of second-degree assault and child abuse.

On July 21, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of possible child abuse in the 11000 block of Montgomery Circle in unincorporated Weld County near Longmont.

As a result, the sheriff's office started its own investigation, which ended in Kinch's arrest.

Kinch has been a deputy with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office since 2008 and was assigned to the Courts Division of the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the allegations.

He's been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of his court proceedings.

No details were released about Kinch's relation to the victim or the nature of the alleged abuse.

© 2017 KUSA-TV