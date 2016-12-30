Weld County employee arrested for sex assualt

Jessie Lopez mug shot

FORT LUPTON - An employee of the Weld County Clerk and Recorder's Office in Fort Lupton has been arrested on suspicion of sex assault.

A female said that she was inappropriately touched by a male employee as she was entering the building on December 28.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation and arrested Jessie Lopez, 49, on Friday.

Lopez is charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for unlawful sexual contact and is currently being held at the Weld County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-444-3776. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers.

