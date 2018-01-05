Weld County man receives 20-year sentence for marijuana grow

(Photo: Weld County District Attorney)

KUSA - A Weld County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pled guilty to operating an illegal marijuana grow in Keenesburg.

Gary Goodwin Jr. pled guilty to "Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Distribute Marijuana Over 50 Pounds" on Thursday, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

When Goodwin Jr.'s property in Keenesburg was raided in December 2016, authorities confiscated 379 marijuana plants. Authorities also found marijuana edibles, dried and pre-packaged marijuana, books on how to grow marijuana, sealing bags, a drying rack, a money-counting machine, $1200 in cash, 17 firearms and ammunition.

“Unfortunately, we see drug related cases every day in our community,” said Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke, in a press release. “But it’s different when you have an operation of this magnitude that’s affecting people not only in Weld County, but in other communities, too. We won’t tolerate it and hopefully other people will learn from this man’s poor decisions.”

