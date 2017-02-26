Well-dressed thief steals drone equipment

LONE TREE - Surveillance video shows a man in a suit coat pocketing nearly $2,500 worth of equipment from a Lone Tree drone store Sunday afternoon.
Lone Tree Police say it happened at about 1:10 p.m. at the Multicopter Warehouse at 8331 Willow Street, just west of the Centennial Promenade.
Store owners beleive the man pocketed two cameras and a drone battery.
If you recognize the man in the video below, or have any other information call Lone Tree Police.
