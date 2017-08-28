Westminister police officer arrested for on-duty sex assault accusation

(Photo: Broomfield Police)

KUSA - A Westminster police officer was arrested Monday after an accusation surfaced that he sexually assaulted a woman while he was on duty.

Curtis Arganbright, 40, was arrested on warrants for sex assault using force, false imprisonment and sexual assault position of authority following an extensive investigation, the Broomfield Police Department said in a statement.

Initial details are slim at this time, but the alleged sex assault happened on Aug. 24 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. at a location near W. 144th and Zuni Street in Broomfield.

Formal charges will be filed later this week with the Adams/Broomfield Counties District Attorney’s Office.

Arganbright was booked at the Broomfield Detention Center with a $20,000 bond.

A booking photo for the officer will be released on Monday evening.

© 2017 KUSA-TV