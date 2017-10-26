Westminster High student grabbed by stranger

Photo: file

WESTMINSTER - Adams County sheriff's deputies are looking for someone who grabbed a Westminster High School student.

The girl tells deputies she was in the 8900 block of Oakwood Street, near 88th Ave and Lowell Blvd, when the suspect grabbed her arm and said inappropriate things to her early Thursday morning. She got away and ran home. The teen said she thought he was drunk or high.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says they don't have much information about the suspect. The girl says his vehicle was a black sedan or small SUV.

Deputies ask that anyone who was in the area of Oakwood Street and saw the vehicle call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 720.322.1313.

