Westminster PD shoot, kill wanted suspect after seeing a weapon

Westminster Police say they shot and killed a wanted suspect after he displayed a weapon around 6:40 p.m. Friday.

Officers were in the 6700 block of 68th Avenue looking for a man with several warrants out for his arrest and, while looking, found another person with several active warrants as well, authorities say.

That suspect ran to a car and showed officers a weapon, a news release from the Westminster Police Department says. Officers then opened fire on the suspect.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner's office.

No officers on scene were hurt - and all officers involved will be placed on administrative leave as is standard practice as the shooting is investigated.

