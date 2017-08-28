Westminster police officer accused of sex assault
Curtis Arganbright, 40, was arrested on warrants for sex assault using force, false imprisonment and sexual assault position of authority following an extensive investigation, the Broomfield Police Department said in a statement.
KUSA 10:18 PM. MDT August 28, 2017
