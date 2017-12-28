Wheat Ridge police looking for bank robber

Photo: Wheat Ridge Police Department

WHEAT RIDGE - Wheat Ridge police are asking for the public's help finding a man who robbed a Bank of the West Tuesday.

Officers say the man walked into the bank near W 44th Ave and Wadsworth Blvd at around 5:20 pm, vaulted the teller counter, and demanded money. He took off on foot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 50 years old, 5'6"-5'7" tall, with a thin build and thinning black and gray hair. He was wearing a blue jacket, gray ski mask, red gloves, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information that could help police catch the robber is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). You can also send a text to CRIMES (274637). Just title it DMCS, and enter your message. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $2.000 reward.

